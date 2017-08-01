Bajaj Auto is betting on high-end Husqvarna to woo upscale buyers

Bajaj Auto’s Dominar, the company’s first premium motorcycle launched late last year, is yet to create visible ripples in India. But that hasn’t tempered the two-wheeler maker’s enthusiasm for the high-end segment. After Dominar, the company has decided to bring to India the world’s second oldest motorcycle brand after Royal Enfield — the Husqvarna. For a company that bets on its image for making affordable bikes, taking on a new segment far removed from its mass-market products shows how far Bajaj Auto is willing to go to capture new ...