Banks worried over Air India divestment route

Lenders to Air India have expressed concern over the government’s plan to transfer the national carrier’s working capital debt to a separate subsidiary to make the state-owned airline attractive to buyers.

Lenders worry that a move to sell aviation assets, including planes, before clearing the debt could make their exposure vulnerable. The government proposes to transfer all of Air India’s working capital loans, short-term loans, and non-aviation assets into a separate company, readying the airline for prospective buyers, according to government officials in the ...