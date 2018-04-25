Bharti Infratel, Indus merger to create Rs 965 bn co, 2nd largest after ATC

and Towers will merge to create the second-largest telecommunications tower company in the world, valued at Rs 965 billion. The merged entity will have a presence in all the 22 circles of the country and have 163,000 towers.

The deal values Towers at Rs 715 billion. and have a 42 per cent stake each in the company, Cellular has 11.15 per cent and Providence has 4.85 per cent. will swap 1,565 of its shares for every Tower share. can sell its whole stake for Rs 65 billion, or get new shares in the merged entity. will be issued 783.1 million new shares in exchange for its stake in Towers. Providence has the option to receive cash or shares for 3.35 per cent of its stake in Indus, with the remainder being exchanged for shares in the new company.

The merger is expected to be completed by the end of 2018-19.

“With over Rs 253 billion in revenues (for the financial year 2017-2018), the combined company will be well placed to invest on a national basis,” a joint statement said. Bharti said it will engage with potential investors to evaluate a strategic stake sale in the new tower company.

If both and Providence sell their stakes, will be the largest shareholder in the new company, with a 37.2 per cent stake. will have 29.4 per cent, Providence 1.1 per cent, and public shareholders have the rest. If and Providence choose to get new shares, will have a 33.8 per cent stake, followed by (26.7 per cent), (7.1 per cent) and Providence (3.1 per cent). The public shareholders will have the rest.

According to Credit Suisse, an immediate benefit of the deal would be saving on distribution taxation tax — the current annual outgo for this is Rs 5 billion for Towers.

Consolidation has picked pace in the telecommunications industry in recent times. Some experts claim this is a result of the intense price war following the entry of Jio. At least five operators have closed down or have gone in for mergers, the biggest of which is between and

After the and Tower merger, there will be only three major players (and a smaller one, BSNL) in towers, compared with as many as nine earlier.

Yet, according to analysts, in the next 12 months, with the Vodafone- merger and other closures, as much as a fifth (20,000) of the 100,000 tenancies on the towers will not be there. This will put pressure on revenues, over the next 24 months.

“The tenancy ratio will go down from the current 1.5-1.7. But with the data revolution there will be requirement for more towers in the long run,” said a source.

The new entity will lock horns with Jio, which will have over 162,000 towers after buying Communications’s tower assets.

The only pure-play tower company to remain in business will be (ATC). With a majority stake in the erstwhile Viom Networks, in which the Tatas still have a stake, and after its recent acquisition of the and tower assets, ATC will command over 78,000 towers. That is less than half of the two big boys in the game. At present, there are 500,000 towers in the country.

State-owned BSNL, with 65,000 towers, is also an important player. It has the government’s permission to spin off this business into a separate entity. Two other players — GTL and Tower Vision, together controlling 32,000 towers — might eventually sell their assets, say analysts.

The tower business has the advantage of being a predictable annuity one, as it is based on signing long-term tenancies. Also, in case telecommunication move out, they have to pay compensation.

Tenancies are likely to bounce back by 2021, due to an increase in the data business. Since Jio’s disruptive entry, incumbents are working overtime to invest in increasing their coverage of 4G and VOLTE across the country. Also, the launch of 5G requires substantial bandwidth available only in the higher bands of spectrum. This would also require a huge increase in tower infrastructure.

BNP Paribas said the merger will benefit all the “In view of Idea’s high leverage, we believe it could opt for the cash option. India will now have a stake in a listed company instead of Indus,” it added.

Telecommunication claim monetisation will help incumbents in the pricing war, and also for new investments in as well as for acquiring spectrum for 5G, to be rolled out in the next two years.

Bharti is also planning to invest Rs 240 billion this financial year for the roll-out of its 4G and VOLTE services across the country. Some analysts said even Jio, which uses its towers only for its own network, might try to monetise the business by bringing in tenants or divesting stakes to independent operators.

The new Towers board will have 11 members — three each from Bharti and Vodafone, one from KKR or Canada Pension Plan Investment Board as well as four independent members. KKR and CPPIB last year bought a combined stake of 10 per cent in On Wednesday, the board has reappointed Akhil Kumar Gupta as executive chairman for five years with effect from August 1.