Bidders for assets of undergoing insolvency proceedings face up to a five-year lock-in for the shares they acquire. Lending banks are insisting on this to deter sales of the assets by the new promoter at a profit within months of the takeover. “It is a good strategy that the applicant’s shares held in the restructured company be locked in for a reasonable period of time. This will provide comfort to creditors who have agreed to take a haircut in an attempt to revive the struggling company,” said Sumit Binani, a resolution professional. According to a source close to the development, bidders have already been informed that if they bag assets being auctioned under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, they will not be able to sell shares or any other assets of the acquired unless cleared by the lenders. Banks, expected to take haircuts of 60% at least on their loans, want to protect their interest even after a new owner comes in. “We are issuing a different with each asset. There is no specific guideline in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code on lock-in of shares,” a banker said. “It is only fair that the shares are locked in till the loan is paid. Otherwise the resolution proposed by the investor may be in jeopardy,” said another source. A could affect plans of private equity firms that are bidding for struggling in order to turn them around and sell them later at a profit. “If a PE firm wants to induct an equity partner, it will be difficult,” said a bidder. The clause will not affect other bidders like JSW Steel, and ArcelorMittal because they plan to remain invested for a long time. has tied up with Japanese steel major JFE and the Piramal group to bid for Bhushan Steel. It is also bidding alone for Bhushan Power and has won the race to acquire Monnet Ispat. Cash-rich has won the race to buy Electrosteel Steels and is bidding for both the Bhushan assets. Some bidders are worried about the change in rules mid-way. “Every day something new is coming up, which is confusing. Today media reports said lenders would negotiate only with the highest bidder and this was not there earlier,” said Seshagiri Rao, joint managing director of Over 4,300 insolvency cases have been filed, of which 470 have been admitted to the National Company Law Tribunal. But the buyer interest is concentrated on steel and cement companies, which have large capacities across India. Resolution best option for Synergies Dooray: IBBI The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) Chairman M S Sahoo defended the large haircut lenders had to take in the case of He said that was the best option. Lenders took a haircut of 94%, stirring a controversy. At an event of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Wednesday, Sahoo said, “The company’s net worth went into negative when it was referred to the BIFR (the Board of Industrial and Financial Restructuring). Liquidation would have fetched the lenders much less than what they got due to the resolution.”

If the assets of the company were liquidated, creditors would have barely received an eighth of what they got.

The country’s first under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code has caused a ripple in the banking and finance industry, with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) permitting Synergies-Dooray Automotive to settle a minuscule amount of its liabilities. Synergies-Dooray Automotive used to manufacture and supply aluminium alloy wheels to global car makers.

The resolution plan allowed the acquirer, Synergies Castings, to pay Rs 0.54 billion to its creditors. The total dues were over ~9 billion.

The terms of repayment were also attractive. Synergies Castings will have to pay Rs 0.2 billion upfront; the rest can be paid over five years.

The principle amount of the loan was Rs 2.15 billion. The rest was accumulated interest, statutory dues, and other payments due to creditors.

Edelweiss had also appealed to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal against the NCLT’s order. Kokata-based insolvency professional, Mamata Binani, was the resolution professional in this case.

Sahoo said initially, number of will go for liquidation. As the code gains momentum, insolvency professionals will realise that resolution will be more beneficial than liquidation. He called liquidation an anti-thesis of resolution.

With inputs from Aditi Divekar and Veena Mani