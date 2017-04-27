Biocon Q4 net up 75% at Rs 135 cr

Biocon, India's largest biopharma firm said fourth quarter profits (before exceptional items) rose 75% to Rs 135 crore and revenue growth was flat to Rs 974 crore due to longer regulatory approvals in emerging markets and the impact of fire in its unit Syngene.

The Bengaluru-based had reported profits of Rs 77 crore (before exceptional items) on revenue of 973 crore in the same quarter last year. It had seen a onetime gain of Rs 256 crore in profits as deferred revenue recognition for an insulin product in the period.

"Our Q4 revenue at Rs 974 crore reported a muted growth due to elongated approval timelines in some emerging markets, discontinuance of some in-licensed products and impact of the fire at Syngene. Biocon, excluding Syngene, reported a topline growth of 4%," said in a statement.

recommended 2 bonus shares for every one share and a final dividend of Rs 3 to shareholders.

For FY17, profits grew 11% to Rs 612 crore on revenue of Rs 4,079 crore, which jumped 18% on improved sales of its products and entry with biosimilars in Japan and Malaysia. In FY16, profits stood at Rs 550 crore, which included a onetime exceptional gain of Rs 147 crore on revenue of Rs 3,460 crore.

Operating margins, calculated as sales minus expenses, stood at 28% in FY17.

“FY17 was a landmark year wherein we established our credibility as a global biosimilars player with the launch of Biocon’s Insulin Glargine pen in Japan and submission of five regulatory filings of our biosimilars in the developed markets of US and EU.Our Malaysia facility became operational with the Malaysian government’s exclusive contract for Biocon’s insulins, which expanded our footprint in emerging markets," said Chairperson and Managing Director in a statement. "The multiple clinical and regulatory milestones crossed in our biosimilars business augur well for the future.”

stock closed Rs 7.9 or 0.70% at Rs 1,119.60 on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Thursday.