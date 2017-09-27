Bitten by the electric bug: Start-ups charge up for e-vehicle push

Tarun Mehta, the 28-year-old co-founder of Ather Energy, is set to commercially launch his electric scooter by the first half of next year. For Mehta and his 270-odd product development team, it has, of course, been a gruelling experience to build a vehicle from the ground up, including the battery, with hardly any mature vendors available for support. But armed with over 30 applications for patents, Ather Energy is putting together a plan to take the next big step — to manufacture the product at Bengaluru. Says Mehta: “We are working with around 120-130 vendors and ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?