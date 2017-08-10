Canadian pension funds join race to buy Prestige Estates stake

Ivanhoe Cambridge, the real estate investment arm of Canada’s second largest pension fund manager CDPQ, has shown interest in buying stake in the rental assets of Bengaluru-based Estates, said a source in the know. is looking to sell 40-50 per cent stake in its rental assets and could raise about $500 million, said the source. “Ivanhoe is looking at this stake as it wants to enter the South Indian commercial property market and is one of the biggest asset owners there,” said the source. has C$56 billion ($42.76 billion) of assets as of last year. According to sources, Canada’s biggest pension manager (CPPIB) is also in the race. When contacted, a public relations executive for Estates said the company cannot comment on the matter due to its board meeting. An Ivanhoe spokesperson said they do not comment on rumours.

A spokesperson said: “We have no comment on this story.” Estate has already restructured its office, retail, hospitality and residential verticals and looking to sell stake in office and retail assets. The company plans to use the funds to invest in new projects and reduce its debt. This is the second time is in the race for an Indian real estate asset. It had opened its office here in 2008 and then shut it, as it could not find good opportunities. In the second innings, it is becoming active in Indian real estate.