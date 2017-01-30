Consolidation likely among gold refineries

Consolidation looms in India’s gold refinery business due to non-availability of scrap gold for melting and processing of dore (unrefined gold) being uncompetitive. Consequently, average operating capacity of refineries has declined to 25 per cent. India is dependent on gold imports, either in refined or dore form, to meet its needs. Imports account for around 85 per cent of total supply and the refining sector plays an important role in putting these in a form suitable for the gold industry. The refining industry also recycles old jewellery, which ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?