Corporate growth raised salaries faster than it added jobs

Sectors that saw growth in job creation struggled with weaker growth in salaries, while salaries grew faster in sectors that lost jobs in FY15-17, shows a report titled Employment in the Corporate Sector: FY17, released by CARE Ratings in collaboration with Ace Equity. Employment generation in real estate went to the negative zone in the last two years, while the average salaries in the sector rose 11 per cent and 14 per cent in FY16 and FY17, respectively.

Similarly, average salaries in the telecom sector rose 5 per cent and 9 per cent in FY16 and FY17, respectively, ...