Data is future; IT experts must embrace machine-learning skills: Report

Amid of lay-offs in the Indian IT landscape, must go for acquiring new-age skills at a time when open source tools are now dominating the landscape, a new report said on Monday.

According to a report released by Bengaluru-based school Jigsaw Academy, acquiring skills in the " Age" will boost careers for

"Analytics, and skills are making people stand out. It is time to pivot towards these for a future-proof career," said Sarita Digumarti, COO and co-founder of Jigsaw Academy.

The report said that algorithms are dominating the business projects landscape. The top algorithms that organisations want people to pick up are ones.

Also, the roles have evolved and the last 18 months has seen some level of consolidation in terms of techniques and tool knowledge needed.

"The IT can transform itself into IT 2.0 by riding on the wave. But they need to move fast if they have to stay relevant," Gaurav Vohra, CEO and Co-founder of Jigsaw Academy, said in a statement.

The report also said that the industry-wide adoption and use of open source tools shows that popularity of expensive computing software is on a steady decline.