Despite price hike in Budget, Amazon, Flipkart selling iPhones at old rates

Inc on February 5 revised the price of its iPhones and smart watches in India. The move from the US-based technology giant came after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his Budget 2018 speech announced a hike in import duty on smartphones to 20 per cent from 15 per cent earlier. said the price hike had come to effect starting February 5, but most e-commerce platforms in the country continue to sell the iPhones at their original launch prices – that is, lower than the revised prices. For example, home-grown e-commerce shopping portal has listed the X – 64 GB model – at Rs 89,000. Similarly, the 7 and 7 Plus are listed at Rs 49,000 and Rs 59,000, respectively. iPhones price on Flipkart Likewise, leading Amazon India has listed the X – 64 GB model – at Rs 89,000 and the portal is offering an additional discount of Rs 5,001, bringing down the effective cost to Rs 83,999. However, the price of the models have been revised on Apple’s official website. Though the 'buy' button on Apple’s website redirects to partner stores – Jio, and – it does reflect the new price that has come into effect after the price change. iPhones prices on Amazon Here are the new prices after the price hike: X The X was launched at Rs 89,000 for the base model with 64 GB internal storage. After price revision, the anniversary-edition smartphone has become dearer by 3 per cent and is now available for purchase at Rs 95,390. The premium variant, with 256 GB storage, which was launched at Rs 102,000, has seen a 3.2 per cent price increase and is now retailing at Rs 108,930.

8 and 8 Plus

Apple’s flagship 8 and 8 Plus have also got price revisions. The 8 now costs Rs 67,940 and Rs 81,500 for 64GB and 256GB, respectively. The 8 Plus now costs Rs 77,560 and Rs 91,110 for 64GB and 256GB, respectively.

7 and 7 Plus

The 7 now costs Rs 52,370 and Rs 61,560 for 32GB and 128GB storage, respectively. The price of the 7 Plus has increased to Rs 62,840 and Rs 72,060 for 32GB and 128GB, respectively.

6, 6S and 6S Plus

The 6 now costs Rs 31,900 for 32 GB storage variant, while the prices of the 6S have risen to Rs 42,900 and Rs 52,100 for the 32GB and 128GB storage models, respectively. The premium 6S Plus, with 32 GB storage, is now available for Rs 52,240

Apart from the iPhones, India has also increased the price of its smart watches. The Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm and 42 mm now cost Rs 32,380 and Rs 34,410, respectively.

The SE, the only smartphone being manufactured in India, has seen no price revision.