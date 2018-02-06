Despite price hike in Budget, Amazon, Flipkart selling iPhones at old rates

-
ALSO READJio's 70% buyback to Rs 10k cashback: How to avail best offers on iPhone 8 iPhone 8 in India: Tim Cook delivers message, people queue up on Day 1 Apple iPhone 8 launched, buyers to get 70% of price when selling it back to Jio Flipkart, Amazon help Apple double its revenue in India Amazon Apple Fest: Best offers on limited-stock iPhone X from 2 PM today
-
Apple Inc on February 5 revised the price of its iPhones and smart watches in India. The move from the US-based technology giant came after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his Budget 2018 speech announced a hike in import duty on smartphones to 20 per cent from 15 per cent earlier. Apple said the price hike had come to effect starting February 5, but most e-commerce platforms in the country continue to sell the iPhones at their original launch prices – that is, lower than the revised prices. For example, home-grown e-commerce shopping portal Flipkart has listed the iPhone X – 64 GB model – at Rs 89,000. Similarly, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are listed at Rs 49,000 and Rs 59,000, respectively. Apple iPhones price on Flipkart Likewise, leading e-commerce marketplace Amazon India has listed the iPhone X – 64 GB model – at Rs 89,000 and the portal is offering an additional discount of Rs 5,001, bringing down the effective cost to Rs 83,999. However, the price of the iPhone models have been revised on Apple’s official website. Though the 'buy' button on Apple’s website redirects to partner stores – Jio, Apple and Vodafone – it does reflect the new price that has come into effect after the price change. Apple iPhones prices on Amazon Here are the new iPhone prices after the price hike: Apple iPhone X The iPhone X was launched at Rs 89,000 for the base model with 64 GB internal storage. After price revision, the anniversary-edition smartphone has become dearer by 3 per cent and is now available for purchase at Rs 95,390.
The premium variant, with 256 GB storage, which was launched at Rs 102,000, has seen a 3.2 per cent price increase and is now retailing at Rs 108,930.Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Apple’s flagship iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have also got price revisions. The iPhone 8 now costs Rs 67,940 and Rs 81,500 for 64GB and 256GB, respectively. The iPhone 8 Plus now costs Rs 77,560 and Rs 91,110 for 64GB and 256GB, respectively. Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus The iPhone 7 now costs Rs 52,370 and Rs 61,560 for 32GB and 128GB storage, respectively. The price of the iPhone 7 Plus has increased to Rs 62,840 and Rs 72,060 for 32GB and 128GB, respectively. Apple iPhone 6, iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus The iPhone 6 now costs Rs 31,900 for 32 GB storage variant, while the prices of the iPhone 6S have risen to Rs 42,900 and Rs 52,100 for the 32GB and 128GB storage models, respectively. The premium iPhone 6S Plus, with 32 GB storage, is now available for Rs 52,240 Apart from the iPhones, Apple India has also increased the price of its smart watches. The Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm and 42 mm now cost Rs 32,380 and Rs 34,410, respectively. The iPhone SE, the only smartphone being manufactured in India, has seen no price revision.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU