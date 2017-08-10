Developers moving to commercial realty

Real estate developers are moving away from mid-range and high-end residential properties to office spaces and commercial establishments. Experts said the trend had strengthened in the run-up to the implementation of the Real Estate Regulation and Development Act (Rera). The country’s office space stock is forecast to reach 600 million sq ft by 2019 from 480 million sq ft in 2017. This forecast could be conservative because many new office projects are expected to be announced during in the next two years. According to JLL India, with real estate investment ...