Digital maps deployed as weapons of market dominance

Every company/brand in its pursuit for a larger market share has been trying to identify new markets or exploit competitors’ weakness and win over their customers. However, the efficacy and accuracy of the tools and methods deployed has at times been suspect. With an ever-changing on-ground scenario there was no way to visually display and demonstrate the interplay or impact of critical factors — market share, population density, income and education levels, un-serviced outlets/customers, individual territories, demographic, geographic and others and can be easily understood by ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?