Easing of spectrum norms to speed up consolidation, telecos to benefit

The easing of spectrum norms, if approved by the Union Cabinet, is expected to help speed up the consolidation process and will be beneficial to both incumbents and Reliance Jio. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has recommended that a cap of 50 per cent on spectrum held by telcos within a particular band should be removed.

Further, a 25 per cent cap on spectrum in a circle is to be raised to 35 per cent. This will mean that the combined entity of Vodafone and Idea need not surrender or sell extra spectrum available with them in the 900-Mhz band in five ...