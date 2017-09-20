Edelweiss is making everything a serious issue: Mamta Binani

With Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) approaching the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in the case of Synergies Dooray, Veena Mani speaks to MAMTA BINANI, who is the resolution professional in the insolvency proceedings. Edelweiss has complained about Mamta Binani. Edited excerpts: Did Edelweiss ARC present any evidence to suggest that Synergies Casting and Millennium Finance are related parties? Edelweiss ARC only raised allegations. No evidence was presented by Edelweiss to suggest that Synergies Casting (SCL) and Millennium Finance (MFL) are ...