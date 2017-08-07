Eicher races past M&M to become third most-valued auto company

Eicher Motors, the manufacturer of motorcycles, has become the third most-valued company in the country after and

On Monday, Eicher's capitalisation surpassed sports utility vehicle (SUV) major and (M&M)'s, with the latter taking a beating after news of a higher cess on SUVs and large cars under the goods and services tax (GST) regime.

Eicher has quickly moved from being the fifth most-valued company about a week ago to the third position now, triggered by a surge in its stock price.

A week ago, Eicher had overtaken Pune-headquartered to become the most-valued two-wheeler maker in the country. That also made it the fourth-biggest auto firm in terms of cap. The stock rally did not halt there. In the past one week, the company added Rs 5,300 crore to its m-cap to touch a valuation of Rs 87,131 crore at the BSE when trading closed on Monday.

The stock closed at Rs 32,007.65, up 1.32 per cent over Friday. The scrip has rallied 42 per cent since January, and analysts continue to give a 'buy' call on it.

M&M's stock closed the day at Rs 1,399.30, down 1.34 per cent from Friday. The news of an additional 10 per cent cess on SUVs weighed upon the scrip. On Friday, the company had announced a 12 per cent dip in the first quarter (April-June) profit to Rs 768 crore. The company has faced challenges in the segment where its dominance has been challenged by The Suzuki-owned company has quickly gained to emerge as the largest player in domestic market, overtaking M&M.

Analysts do not see major triggers for a growth in M&M's share this year. The company's commercial vehicle and tractor business, however, have posted growth.

Eicher, on the other hand, continues to post a strong double-digit growth in the high-margin motorcycle business, its main profit generator. The products command a waiting period in most markets and, with an expanded capacity, the company is well placed to create a new record in sales volume this year. Analysts do not see threat of a competition to Royal Enfield's products in the near future. Eicher also makes commercial vehicles in collaboration with Volvo but its contribution to the profitability is small.