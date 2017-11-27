Essar completes sale of BPO business to Capital Square Partners

Ruia-led said it has concluded the sale of to for $300 million (nearly Rs 2,000 crore).

This marks the exit of Essar Global's from the business process outsourcing business and now it is wholly-owned by the Singapore-based firm.

has been under pressure to sell assets and repay its loans. The group had also started a process to sell 98 per cent stake in to a consortium led by Russia's oil major for $10.9 billion and another $2 billion for related infrastructure assets.

The group said that proceeds from the sale of and have enabled it to retire nearly Rs 75,000 crore of debt.

"The closure of this transaction is in line with Essar's intent to reduce the leverage that is complemented by an asset monetisation programme. The transaction also marks Essar Global's complete exit from the after creating significant value through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that helped diversify customer offerings," said the company in a statement.

Essar had, however, announced the sale of the should be completed by June.

Aegis, which earned revenues of $400 million from global operations and $100 million in domestic business, had said it would look to double its revenue over a period of three years with investment and customer referrals from its new owners.