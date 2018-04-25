Even as TCS enters elite $100 billion m-cap club; analysts say buy Infosys

maybe basking in the afterglow of joining the $100-billion club, but it is the company’s rival Ltd. that is a preferred buy for analysts.

Of the 44 analysts covering both companies, 38 have a buy or equivalent rating on Infosys, India’s original poster child for software development. This compares with 19 buys for TCS, Asia’s largest software exporter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“We find the relative valuation attractive given the similar -- 11 percent CAGR, same as TCS,” Pankaj Kapoor and Akash Verma, analysts at wrote in a note on April 23, referring to that has a market value of $38 billion.

Tata Consultancy Services’ shares have jumped over 25 percent this year, more than double the gain in Jefferies in a post-earnings note said that the improved outlook for has been factored into the share price, while deemed the stock to be rich, noting its price-earnings multiple of 19 for fiscal 2020 earnings.

maybe basking in the afterglow of joining the $100-billion club, but it is the company’s rival Ltd. that is a preferred buy for analysts.

Of the 44 analysts covering both companies, 38 have a buy or equivalent rating on Infosys, India’s original poster child for software development. This compares with 19 buys for TCS, Asia’s largest software exporter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“We find the relative valuation attractive given the similar -- 11 percent CAGR, same as TCS,” Pankaj Kapoor and Akash Verma, analysts at wrote in a note on April 23, referring to that has a market value of $38 billion.

Tata Consultancy Services’ shares have jumped over 25 percent this year, more than double the gain in Jefferies in a post-earnings note said that the improved outlook for has been factored into the share price, while deemed the stock to be rich, noting its price-earnings multiple of 19 for fiscal 2020 earnings.