Face to face: Amazon's entry stirs up at-home beauty services

India's at-home beauty service business just got competitive with Amazon, the world's largest e-commerce firm, entering homes to offer beauty services. sees it as an opportunity to get more customers on board its platform.

The global e-commerce major is taking on local rivals such as and AtHomeDiva, a service by classifieds portal while co-opting Housejoy, the service provider in which it invested Rs 150 crore last year. But startups such as say they cannot be demolished by as it requires them to offer personalised experience with feet on the street than having a centralised operation.

"It is very challenging for someone to start this as a small part of their business because winning here requires the companies to have service-focused ethos. You need specialisation here. For the larger companies, which are into multiple businesses, it requires an altogether different expertise and DNA. Only time will tell," says UrbanClap's co-founder Varun Khaitan.

Industry officials say customers spend an average of Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 on basic beauty services at salons across India, majority of them in the unorganised segment. The market is pegged at around $4.8 billion.

"We are happy to provide customers the choice to purchase professional services at competitive prices, that they can avail at their doorstep and have a delightful experience," an India spokesperson said, without divulging more details.

While will soon experiment launching the services in tier-2 and -3 cities, is looking to further grow the services in each of the eight cities that it has presence.

Eyeing more pie in the space, Saran Chatterjee, chief executive officer of says, "For beauty segment, we are looking at a healthy organic growth. Our focus is providing an excellent experience by making sure the service providers are punctual, quality of work is high and pricing is transparent which will help us create word of mouth which will help in getting repeat customer and new customers to the platform."

That said, Arvind Singhal, chairman and managing director, Technopak, does not seem excited about the business model and has a word of caution for the companies.

"There are many more challenges in offering services online compared to (selling) merchandise. might be providing it to have a much more frequent connect with the customers. It is unlikely to give them a lot of revenue or extra profit," says Singhal. "The challenge here is how do you come up with highly qualified service providers. And how do you rate the quality and safety of services, especially when these are implemented at home of the customers?"

In September this year, entered the segment after it renamed Gurgaon-based Salosa (the home beauty service provider that it acquired in May) as under QuikrServices. The May buyout was shortly followed by a couple of other acquisitions in the same space — Zapluk and StayGlad.

"It might be difficult for standalone companies to fare well in this space. We already have a trusted user base of 30 million across all our categories." says P D Sundar, head of QuikrServices, who claims the being the top three services offered by his division.