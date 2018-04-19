Now, you can recharge your mobile phone on Facebook: Here's how to do it

Social media giant has silently rolled out for Android devices a new update that brings a mobile recharge feature within the app. The new feature is part of the latest app update that can be downloaded from Google PlayStore.

As for the utility, the easy-to-use mobile recharge feature is currently available for prepaid recharges, and cannot be used to pay utility bills or postpaid mobile bills. Called the ‘mobile top-up’, the new feature is listed along with other available features under the utilities menu, which sits on the top right corner as three horizontal lines.

To make a recharge, you need to open the mobile top-up option from the menu and click on top-up, which then asks for your mobile number. Once the number is entered, the app automatically selects the operator and asks for a recharge amount, which can also be crosschecked or selected by clicking on the ‘browse plans’ option.

In case the app picks up a wrong operator, there is also the option to change it by manually selecting the operator. Currently, the app supports nine operator – Airtel, Jio, Idea, Vodafone, BSNL, MTNL Delhi and Mumbai, Tata Docomo and Telenor.

Once the required information is provided, the app shows the order details at the next step and asks for credit or debit card information to recharge the mobile account. The app follows the security protocol and sends an OTP or 3D-secure password before completing the recharge. At the end, the app sends a recharge receipt mentioning order details and status.