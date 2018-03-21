Flipkart lists Reliance JioFi WiFi hotspot JMR815 at Rs 999: Details here

has added a new 4G LTE hotspot model to its portfolio of JioFi devices. The new model, dubbed the JioFi JMR815, is currently available on at a price of Rs 999. However, the JioFi is not yet listed on Jio’s online portal. The JioFi 4G WiFi hotspot, according to the listing page, is capable of attaining a download speed of up to 150Mbps, and upload speed of 50Mbps. The device features a circular design, unlike the oval design of the predecessor.

It allows up to 32 simultaneous connections – 31 WiFi and 1 USB – to connect over Jio’s 4G network for accessing the internet. The device also allows HD voice calls and video calls on non-4G phones via Jio 4G Voice app.