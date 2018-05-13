Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale: Huge discounts, 100% cashback for 4 days

Recently acquired by Walmart, India's e-commerce giant Flipkart announced its major four-day offer, Big Shopping Days starting from May 13 and ending on May 16. This new sale will be the e-commerce giant's first big offer to their customers after the acquisition, which will give the Americal retail giant a 77 per cent share in the Indian company.

The offer claims to provide the best prices of the season that customers can get across its entire portfolio of more than 80 million products, especially significant price drops in mobiles, laptops, TVs, other gadgets ad well as on apparel, beauty, furniture and more.

Apart from that, the e-commerce website is also providing easy payment solutions for its customers with offers such as 10 per cent discount on debit and credit cards, no cost options, debit card options for some banks and much more.

The top offers of the sale as revealed by Flipkart are:

Mobiles:

Pixel 2 will see a massive price drop from Rs 52,999 to Rs 34,999.

Honor 9 Lite and Redmi Note 5 will be on offer and the prices will drop from Rs 10,999 to Rs 8,999 and Rs 11,999 to Rs 10,799 respectively, for all customers who make the purchase using Debit and Credit Cards.

Apart from that, other Redmi 5 product variants will also be under various offers. Redmi 5 A will be on flash sale from May 13th to May 16th at 12 noon and Redmi Note 5 Pro will be on flash sale at 12 noon on May 16th.

Oppo F3 Plus price will drop from Rs 22,990 to Rs 16,990

This sale will also feature some of Samsung's mobile handsets at low prices.

For instance, Samsung On Nxt (64 GB) price will drop from Rs 17,900 to Rs 10,900, Samsung On Max(4GB) will drop from Rs 16,900 to Rs 11,900 and Samsung J3 Pro price will drop from Rs 8490 to Rs 6490.

Electronic Gadgets and Accessories:

and products will witness a significant price slash in the upcoming offers. Home and Google Mini will see a price drop from Rs 4,499 to Rs 2,999. 64 GB worth Rs 50,800 will be slashed to Rs 39,900

AC Predator gaming Laptop will be available at a 33% discount bringing its price down from Rs 94,900 to Rs 61,990

Blaupunkt Dolby Soundbars will offer a price of 2018 in Audio at a steep price of Rs 5999, instead of a Rs 12,999.

TVs & Appliances:

Samsung 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready TV are planned at a price drop from Rs 28,890 to Rs 16,999 with an option to pay via No Cost EMIs from ₹1,500/month. The sale also offers customers to buy top selling Midea 1.5 Ton 3 Star 2018 Split AC at discounted price of Rs.23,999 from its original price of Rs 44,100

Vu 124cm (49 inch) Full HD LED TV will also see a big slash in price from Rs 40,000 to Rs 25,999

Fashion:

More than 200,000 clothing, footwear and styles will be on 50-80 per cent discount during this sale period.

Customers will also get an extra 6 per cent off on gold purchases

Home and Furniture Several home and furniture products such as sofa, cookware range and more will be priced at half the price. The deals will include a premium range of cookware starting from a price as low as Rs 49.

Moreover, the new sale by India's e-commerce giant will also include various flash deals under their 'Crazy deals' offer that will showcase heavy discounts on top brands. The deal will keep refreshing every six hours for the customers. the deal includes Samsung S8 at a flat Rs 12,000 discount from Rs 49,990 to Rs 37,990 and 2 Media streaming device will be at a discount from Rs 3,399 to Rs 1,999 among others.

Apart from these top deals, customers will also have a chance to win 100 per cent cashback on their shopping by answering a simple question during the big sale.