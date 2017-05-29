Flipkart's Snapdeal muscle will help it fight Amazon

Flipkart would have an additional $60-80 million in its coffers, say sources

It’s not all liability that online retailer Flipkart is inheriting once it merges with Snapdeal. Snapdeal, while it has had its flaws, has strengths too and they might help Flipkart to take on Amazon. From an enhanced reach into tier-II and tier-III towns, a robust well-oiled logistics firm, and a decent chunk of change to run the future ops including a marketing campaign, the Snapdeal acquisition brings it all. According to experts, while Amazon in a short time managed to have a pan-Indian reach, Flipkart is a big player in southern and western ...

Karan Choudhury