Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar set to join Tata group

Former foreign secretary, is all set to join the as President of Global Corporate Affairs.

Jaishankar was of India from January 2015 till January 2018 and served as India's Ambassador to the United States for a year just prior to the assignment.

An official announcement on Jaishankar's appointment is expected soon.

For the Tata group, the appointment of Jaishankar will come as a shot in the arm as the group's large portion of revenues now comes from abroad. The group has to negotiate with various governments to lobby for its interests. For example, Tata Steel Europe's merger with Thyssenkrupp will require permission from various governments in the European governments. Besides, Jaguar Land Rover would be impacted by Britain's exit from EU which would require negotiating with other EU nations.