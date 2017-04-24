FreeCharge, MobiKwik in merger talks

After consolidation in the online market space, it seems the turn of mobile wallets. plans to merge itself in an all- deal with MobiKwik, said sources close to the

Sources say after the merger, the new entity is likely to get a top-up of $200 million (nearly Rs 1,300 crore) from a Chinese investor who is eager to make an entry into India. Also, some banks have indicated they’d be interested to invest in a merged entity.

However, it should be noted that the talks are only at an initial stage. Interestingly Sequoia Capital is a major investor in both the mobile wallet entities.

FreeCharge, part of online marketplace Snapdeal, has been on the block for some time. According to sources, Jason Kothari, recently appointed as chief executive officer (CEO) of FreeCharge, has been in talks with investors in the US and China to sell it. PayPal was initially interested in putting a sizable investment in but the deal could not be closed.

has also has been, for some time, trying to raise funds. It has been on a major expansion mode and opened 13 new offices, recruiting a little more than 1,000 employees. The company has been trying to show investors that it is a serious entity in the financial technology space. Co-founder Upasana Taku and founder-CEO Bipin Preet Singh have had meetings with investors in the US and in other countries to raise new rounds of funding.

“The talks started last week as people from and met to discuss a This would make them one of the largest in the market. The Chinese investor is interested in putting in around $200 mn in the merged entity as only a bigger player would be able to hold its own against Paytm,” said an informed source.

While said it would notcomment on the issue, and Snapdeal did not respond to queries.

Earlier, there was also talk of selling to Paytm. However, nothing much has happened on that.

According to sources, both and would be worth around $300 mn each. And, a merged entity could be valued at anything between $700 mn to $1 billion.

At present, the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-run Paytm is the biggest mobile wallet in the market, with over 200 mn users and a host of services. FreeCharge, say sector experts, was the second biggest. However, in the past year, both Snapdeal and have imploded and are on the block. There is talk of a sale of Snapdeal to Flipkart being in the final stages. FreeCharge, experts said, might be sold separately if that is possible.