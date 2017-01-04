Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Demonetisation could dent GDP growth by 1%: Pankaj Patel

Wockhardt US business, stock under pressure over regulatory action
Business Standard

FreeCharge posts Rs 235 cr loss in FY16; paltry revenues erode net worth

While losses fell 12.7% in the present FY compared to previous year, revenue growth stood at 2.9%

Alnoor Peermohamed  |  Bengaluru 

FreeCharge, the digital payments company owned by e-commerce marketplace Snapdeal, reported a loss of Rs 235 crore on a revenue of Rs 36 crore in 2015-16, eroding the net worth of the company as losses mounted to play catch-up with larger rival Paytm. While losses fell 12.7 per cent in the financial year compared to the previous year, revenue growth stood at 2.9 per cent, up from Rs 35 crore. This is unlike a lot of new-age Internet companies that forego profits but ensure hefty growth in revenues. “The accumulated loss exceeds the paid-up share capital and the net ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

FreeCharge posts Rs 235 cr loss in FY16; paltry revenues erode net worth

While losses fell 12.7% in the present FY compared to previous year, revenue growth stood at 2.9%

While losses fell 12.7% in the present FY compared to previous year, revenue growth stood at 2.9% FreeCharge, the digital payments company owned by e-commerce marketplace Snapdeal, reported a loss of Rs 235 crore on a revenue of Rs 36 crore in 2015-16, eroding the net worth of the company as losses mounted to play catch-up with larger rival Paytm. While losses fell 12.7 per cent in the financial year compared to the previous year, revenue growth stood at 2.9 per cent, up from Rs 35 crore. This is unlike a lot of new-age Internet companies that forego profits but ensure hefty growth in revenues. “The accumulated loss exceeds the paid-up share capital and the net ... image
Business Standard
177 22

FreeCharge posts Rs 235 cr loss in FY16; paltry revenues erode net worth

While losses fell 12.7% in the present FY compared to previous year, revenue growth stood at 2.9%

FreeCharge, the digital payments company owned by e-commerce marketplace Snapdeal, reported a loss of Rs 235 crore on a revenue of Rs 36 crore in 2015-16, eroding the net worth of the company as losses mounted to play catch-up with larger rival Paytm. While losses fell 12.7 per cent in the financial year compared to the previous year, revenue growth stood at 2.9 per cent, up from Rs 35 crore. This is unlike a lot of new-age Internet companies that forego profits but ensure hefty growth in revenues. “The accumulated loss exceeds the paid-up share capital and the net ...

image
Business Standard
177 22