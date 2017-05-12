Fresh trouble stalks Vedanta's local bauxite hunt at Kodingamali mine

Vedanta's hope to source bauxite
from the Kodingamali mines of Odisha
Mining Corporation (OMC) has run into rough weather. As Vedanta
was struggling to feed its Lanjigarh alumina refinery, the Odisha
government in January this year, had struck a deal with OMC
for supply of bauxite
from the latter's Kodingamali lease with 81 million tonne of deposits.
But, the going may be beset with trouble for Vedanta.
Lok Shakti Abhiyan (LSA), a people centric organisation has filed an objection with the Ministry of environment, forest & climate change (MoEFCC) to consider various facets before allowing extraction of bauxite
from the mine.
"We have filed an objection with the ministry regarding supply of bauxite
to Vedanta
from Kodingamali mine.
Let there be environment impact assessment, public hearing and settlement of forest rights before the mine is opened up", said Prafulla Samantara, president of LSA.
He said the Kodingamali mine
was earlier alloted to an Aditya Birla company but mining failed due to local protests.
Samantara, an environment crusader cum social activist alleged the Odisha
government was manipulating situations to favour Vedanta.
"The government has recommended grant of Kutrumali and Sijimali bauxite
reserves for L&T. This is an indirect way of arranging bauxite
for Vedanta.
"
The activist shot into limelight recently by bagging the Goldman Environment prize referred to as the 'Green Nobel' in recognition of his 12-year struggle to protect the rights of the local Niyamgiri tribals. Samantara galvanised the local tribes to successfully block an attempt to mine bauxite
over the hills.
He said, plans to mine bauxite
on Niyamgiri has been nixed and there was no logic in allowing Vedanta's refinery project to run.
"In the interest of the state and environment concerns, Vedanta's Lanjigarh plant needs to be shut down. Even the Supreme Court appointed central empowered committee had recommended that since there is no mining over Niyamgiri, the clearances granted to the Vedanta
plant be withdrawn", he said.
A Vedanta
spokesperson trashed his allegations. "You cannot stop a project just because it has no local bauxite
sources. The refinery is running with all clearances in place and there are no objections to the project. The argument to shut down the alumina refinery project is not tenable."
On bauxite
supplies by OMC's Kodingamali mine, he said, "We have nothing to do with the mine since it is OMC's discretion. Besides, we have no arrangement with OMC
to source bauxite
from this mine."
After the Niyamgiri fiasco, Vedanta
has been pleading to the Odisha
government to arrange bauxite
supplies from alternative sources. The Lanjigarh refinery plant has a de-bottlenecked capacity of two million tonne per annum. Alumina output by Vedanta
was up 24% in last fiscal at the company's Lanjigarh refinery in Odisha
as both streams operated, producing 1.2 mt. Vedanta
has permits to produce up to four million tonne of alumina every year.
