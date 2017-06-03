GAIL to invest Rs 4,276 cr to improve natural gas network in Odisha

State-run gas (India) Ltd has proposed to invest Rs 4,276 crore for supply of in major industrial hubs in and city gas distribution for and Bhubaneswar.

The will have its pipeline in the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Khordha. It needs around 51 acres in various locations for sectional valve, pigging station, dispatch/receiving terminals, city gas stations and pipeline.

The project has an employment potential of 1,141.

The proposal of was considered on Wednesday by the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority and referred to the High Level Clearance Authority chaired by the chief minister for approval.

has committed an investment of Rs 1,750 crore to build the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network in Bhubaneswar and Of the envisaged investment, Rs 1,000 crore would be spent on Bhubaneswar while the remaining Rs 750 crore is proposed for Gas distribution to households in the twin city region is expected to be a reality by December 2019 or early 2020.

“The Jagdishpur-Haldia-Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline being built by would be the feeder line for gas supplies in This pipeline is being constructed at a cost of Rs 13,000 crore, of which Rs 4,000 crore is spent in In two to three years, the entire pipeline would be constructed and commissioned,” A K Singh, executive director, (India) Ltd had said. In Odisha, the 2,619-km Jagdishpur-Haldia-Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline would have a network of 762 km, covering 13 districts.