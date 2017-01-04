Google CEO Sundar Pichai launches India first tool for small businesses

Company
Karan Choudhury  |  New Delhi 

In an effort to tap into the 51 million strong small and medium businesses in India, online search major Google today launched a brand new tool My Business.

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google who is in the Capital for a day made the announcement. He said that the brand new tool has been introduced in India and it would be taken to other countries from here.

Pichai said that it is an India first tool which would be introducing this year. Google My Business would help small businesses set up website from their mobile devices. All they need is a smart phone, he said.

 
The company has also launched Digital Unlocked, an education programme in association with industry body FICCI and Indian School of Business. The programme will impart mobile and online courses to help small businesses.

"We've learnt that when we solve for a paste like India we solve for everyone around the world," Pichai said.

For Google, SMBs hold a special importance as some of their first customers were MSMEs. "SMBs have always been keys users of our platform right from the beginning," said Rajan Anandan, vice president India and Southeast Asia Google.

Also present were the Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and MeitY secretary Aruna Sundararajan.

