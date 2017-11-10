Google, Just Dial in deal talks

US internet giant Google, a subsidiary of parent Alphabet, is in talks with Mumbai-based service engine Just Dial to acquire its business. “Google has been talking to Just Dial for an acquisition for some time. Both the companies entered into exclusive talks about two months ago,” said an investment banker familiar with the discussions. “It may take some more time before the discussions are finalised,” he added. Google has expanded its offers in India to include business listings with Google Maps, too. The introduction of Google Aero, an aggregator ...