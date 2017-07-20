GSK puts old antibiotics and UK Horlicks biz on the block

GlaxoSmithKline said it was considering the sale of its cephalosporins and intended to its small in Britain, while retaining the much bigger malted drink operation in

The under strategic review covers the Zinnat/Ceftin, Zinacef and Fortum and has worldwide annual estimated at around £200 million ($260 million), but it faces growing competition from cheap generics.

In addition, announced just over 300 job losses on Wednesday and confirmed that the UK-focused sports nutrition brand would be sold. The combined annual of and MaxiNutrition, which industry sources had previously said were on the block, are around £30 million is also exploring options to some other smaller non-core nutrition

The moves show new Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley putting her mark on Britain's biggest drugmaker as she tries to simplify operations, improve operating efficiencies and focus on priority areas. She will outline her wider vision for alongside half-year results next week.