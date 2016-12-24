Gulf airlines lure Indian passengers with free visas, hotel discounts

and are offering free transit visas, hotel discounts, and extra incentives to travel agents to build their hubs as holiday destinations.

Dubai is the most popular transit hub and also a leisure holiday destination for Indians. Emirates is the largest foreign airline operating in India with a 10.8% share of country's overseas traffic in FY 2016.

and had a market share of 4.7% and 4% respectively in FY 2016. These two airlines are offering discounts and incentives to get a larger pie of Indian traffic.

Earlier this week notified travel agents about its 'Abu Dhabi StopoverProgramme' which allows guests to break their journey in the capital and enjoy two for the price of one-night accommodation offers. The announcement coincided with the launch of its holiday division in India. The airline is marketing packages for Abu Dhabi, UK and the US.

"With every Holidays package you sell you are entitled to 10% commission, SuperSeller miles (reward points for agency staff) and many other benefits," the airline informed agents.

Last month introduced its holiday-within-a-holiday scheme which allows visitors from India to break their outbound or inbound journey with a stay in Doha, without impacting their total return ticket fare. Qatar is offering free transit and passengers transiting Doha can stopover for up to four days.

chief commercial officer, Dr Hugh Dunleavy said “At Qatar Airways, our brand is about Going Places Together, and even a short stopover in Doha will enrich the entire journey. "

"The offers may not be significant for revenue or market share growth but will help and in brand building, customer engagement, and generating interest in destinations. We are now seeing a lot of Indians travelling to Abu Dhabi which has attractions like Ferrari World and Grand Mosque," said Manoj Chacko, CEO of SOTC's business travel division.

According to aviation analyst Saj Ahmad, with Dubai being the primary gateway for travellers, there is a race between Doha and Abu Dhabi for the second rank.

"Doha has struggled to match its Emirati neighbours for allure. Offering will certainly help raise the profile. Abu Dhabi is notoriously expensive but as the city moves towards a Dubai-style, less oil-reliant economy, that will invariably offer more choice for travellers. That, combined with Etihad’s partners flying to the city helps bolster traffic figures. Compared to that has thus far not been able to get its one world alliance partners to shift their Middle East flights more to Doha. This signifies the sheer importance of Dubai and to a lesser extent Abu Dhabi as well, " Ahmad added.