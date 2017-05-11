HCL Technologies net rises 20.8 per cent to Rs 2,325 cr

HCL Technologies, India’s fourth largest firm, reported nearly 20.8 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 2,325 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2017. Revenues grew by 12.7 per cent to Rs 12,053 crore.

During the corresponding period last year, HCL posted net profit of Rs 1,926 crore on revenues of Rs 10,698 crore.

The Board of Directors of the company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.

The Noida-based firm surprised the streets with a 10.5 to 12.5 per cent constant currency revenue growth for this fiscal. Larger peers of HCL such as Infosys, Wipro gave slower and flat growth guidance, respectively, for this fiscal on the back global uncertainties.

“We are very pleased with our industry–leading financial results for both the fourth quarter and the full year FY’17...Additionally, our Mode 2 and 3 Services, which focus on new growth areas like Digital, Cloud, Security and IoT as well as Products and Platforms registered a very impressive 30.9 per cent growth in FY17. Our differentiated employee engagement practices, underlined by a focus on next–gen learning and development, helped us reduce attrition rates to 16.9 per cent. Going forward, we will continue to accelerate investment in high–growth areas, driven by our Mode 1-2-3 strategy and sustain our trajectory of delivering exceptional value to our employees, customers and shareholders,” said C Vijayakumar, President & CEO,

Like its larger peer Wipro, the Noida-based company has been aggressive in driving growth in newer areas such as cloud-based services, engineering design through acquisitions.

Last month, HCL said it would acquire US-based mortgage business service provider Urban Fulfillment Services, LLC for more than Rs 199 crore ($30 million). Through the acquisition of UFS, a 15-year-old mortgage business process and fulfilment services provider spread across three centres in the US, HCL aims to scale up its digital technology based services to clients. This acquisition will also help the company expand its local workforce in the US as UFS has 350 highly-skilled professionals in the US.

Indian foresee stricter immigration norms in the US, the largest market, that could potentially impact talent movement.

In October last year, the company announced acquisition of engineering and aerospace design service provider Butler America Aerospace for nearly Rs 565 crore ($85 million). HCL also bought Mumbai-based engineering service provider Geometric for Rs 1,300 crore last year.