Hiring intent, employability in higher education for 2018 positive: Study

Hiring intent for 2018 is positive with an increase of 10-15 per cent among organisations across sectors compared to last year, according to the India Skills Report 2018, a joint initiative of talent assessment firm Wheebox, HR tech company PeopleStrong and CII. Twenty-four per cent employers indicate analytics is emerging as the future job area, followed by artificial intelligence (15 per cent) India skill report
