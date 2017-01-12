Housing-PropTiger merger: NewsCorp betting big on India's realty market

In 2015, the sector saw $61 mn in 30 deals and around $60 mn in 20 deals in 2016

After leading in Australia, and emerging second in the US with Realtor.com, NewsCorp is looking to tap India’s growing economy and the millions of aspiring homeowners to grow in the online real estate listing market. The PropTiger (in which NewsCorp is the largest investor) and Housing.com merger fits well with this strategy, allowing it to gain millions of users and extending its offerings of rentals. Since it was founded in 2011, PropTiger has helped transactions worth $1.5 billion, while Housing has around four million page views a month, attracting ...

Apurva Venkat