In face of the sector opening up to other commercial mining companies, India is gearing up to face the new challenge in a three-pronged approach. In the first place, it plans not only to retain its hold on prices, but tune its marketing and sales approach towards long-term supply commitments, and secondly use its consultancy wing’s consultancy services to the fullest. This apart, a diversification plan is underway to open new revenue streams.

The Centre has recently opened up the hitherto monopolistic market for the private sector where bids for 10 blocks are expected to be placed for commercial mining of the black diamond. Sources suggest that Odisha and Chhattisgarh each have four blocks while Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand accounts for one block each for private commercial mining.

While the total allocation across these blocks cannot be ascertained owing to unavailability of the confirmed blocks put up on auction, the Maharatna behemoth alone has 413 mines in its kitty which produces over 530 million tonne (mt) of annually — enough to retain its monopoly.

India officials stated that the newly introduced scheme has paved the way ahead for the company. Now, instead of relying heavily on e-auctions for its bottomline, India will be focusing more on ensuring long-term supply commitments to the power plants.

A company official stated that it is expected that the new entrants will be more interested in short-term supply agreements which, in turn, will leave India to dominate the long-term supply auctions.

Although short-term supplies ensure healthy bottomline and quicker price corrections according to market condition, long-terms upply commitments ensure a healthy topline and an unfaltering bottomline.

Analysts stated that although India might be shielded off even as new miners enter the market, a pitched battle might be fought in short-term and spot sales which might affect India’s e-auction realisations and hence, its bottomline in the coming days.

Although e-auction sales account for a 15-20 per cent of the total sales volume, its contribution to the net profit is in the range of 60-70 per cent.

The official pointed that although commercial mining from other will not immediately pose any threat to India, yet, it needs to watch and tailor its marketing initiatives accordingly.

“Given the sheer volume of our production, no other company will be able to match it and hence India will continue to command prices”, the official said adding that at best, the new entrants to commercial mining will be able to produce only 5-10 per cent of India’s annual output.

Analysts pointed out that it will take atleast 4-5 years for the new entrants wining the blocks to commence operations (after completion of auctions) and it will give India enough buffer time to course correct itself and maintain its hegemony.

As an obvious effect of a liberalised market regime, India officials stated that the Central and Design Institute Limited (CMPDI), one of its subsidiaries, can play a pivotal role to execute services in exploration, & design and other mining needs for the commercial mining and other minerals sector as well as it has the requisite expertise. In turn, it will lead to increased revenue from consultancy services.

“Opening up the mining sector to other will result in these firms seeking services related to exploration and mining. CMPDI is already a strong player in this field and hence the new policy (to allow other to commercially mine and sell coal) will widen its scope”, a CMPDI official said adding that lately, there has been a three-fold increase in CMPDI’s income from non- India consultancy services.

CMPDI not only plays its role as India’s technical advisor, but often engages with the petroleum and natural gas ministry as well. But importantly, it has been getting consulting orders from private mining as well.

The world’s largest miner is also on a diversification mode and plans not only to turn itself into a holistic energy company by incorporating solar technology collaborations with (SECL) to jointly develop 200 MW solar energy project in Madhya Pradesh at an estimated cost of Rs. 1,300 crore. At a larger scale, the company’s agreement with SECL targets a total of 1000 MW solar projects in different parts of the country.

“It is clear that the way ahead for the company is to diversify. India cannot continue to rely solely on coal”, Partha Bhattacharyya, former chairman of India said.

It is also building four fertiliser projects in joint venture with other public sector undertakings which is expected to open up an immediate second revenue channel for the company. Also, India is now keen to venture into metals mining, namely iron ore, bauxite and others, and is in the process of identifying the way ahead for collaborations and mine acquisitions.