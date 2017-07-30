Hyundai gets up to speed on commercial vehicles for India

Korean auto major Hyundai, the second-largest car maker in India, is looking to enter the domestic commercial vehicle market. Seoul-headquartered Hyundai Motor Company (HMC) is evaluating the prospects of the Indian small and heavy commercial vehicle market. Hyundai manufactures heavy and light commercial vehicles in markets such as Korea and China, and exports to several countries. It sells more than 300,000 units of commercial vehicles a year. When asked about the development, Y K Koo, managing director and chief executive officer at Hyundai Motor India, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?