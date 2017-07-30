Hyundai gets up to speed on commercial vehicles for India

Korean auto major Hyundai, the second-largest car maker in India, is looking to enter the domestic commercial vehicle market. Seoul-headquartered Hyundai Motor Company (HMC) is evaluating the prospects of the Indian small and heavy commercial vehicle market. Hyundai manufactures heavy and light commercial vehicles in markets such as Korea and China, and exports to several countries. It sells more than 300,000 units of commercial vehicles a year. When asked about the development, Y K Koo, managing director and chief executive officer at Hyundai Motor India, ...