IBM expands security cover with IoT, automobile testing services

IBM's Security arm recently launched its security testing services
for Internet of Things
(IoT) and automobiles, which will be bundled with their X-Force Red and Watson IoT
offerings.
IBM
Security reaches over 100 Indian customers like DHFL and BSE
to mitigate cyber threat, by aiding clients in either setting up their own on-premises Security Operations Center (SOCs) or availing services
and facilities from the IBM
Security Command Centre in Bangalore.
"Our penetration testers were fascinated by automobiles and with Petya and Wannacry
generating so much publicity it is just a matter of time before you turn on your car and you get a message that you have to pay so many bitcoins
to unlock it," said Marc Zadelhoff, General Manager, IBM
Security.
Security solutions provider Quickheal's latest report observed a 16 per cent hike in malware
attacks in the quarter ended June 30. The report further said, targeted attacks by using fileless and memory-based malware
are expected to increase in the coming days. IoT
(Internet of Things) devices are expected to be targeted at a higher scale as it was evident in the case of Mirai and Persirai botnet attacks. Attackers are increasingly using Remote Desktop Services
(RDS) feature to enter into targeted systems by acquiring weak login credentials, password stealer software and credential access techniques said the report.
IBM
researchers have worked extensively with manufacturers
and suppliers across Europe
and the US to develop use cases that would help them tackle situations where devices were remotely hacked. While the research did not include Indian car manufacturers, Zadelhoff sees it as an unavoidably global requirement here. India was the third worst affected country when the WannaCry
Ransomware attack crippled services
in May this year.
"These are research projects that are customized to manufacturers
because the devices themselves differ from manufacturer to manufacturer. We are leveraging an analytics
platform used by 8000 clients across the world called QRadar," he added.
Qradar pulls information from various sources across the globe. The analytics
engine further processes it. IBM's latest partnership with Cisco
adds to the networking solution by reducing gaps in the data flow where it can be leaked.
"We (Xforce) have traps and censors across the internet to help capture data. We are using honeypots, forums on dark web and sensors across the world to pick information on security threats in cooperation with Cisco
teams," added Zadelhoff. IBM
revenues from security and analytics
grew 5 per cent and 6 per cent respectively each in the June quarter compared to the year ago.
Zadelhoff said that business critical data within organisations is constantly being targeted and it can be overwhelming for those tasked with defending it. Whether it's healthcare
data, sensitive employee information or corporate
intellectual property, this data is valuable to criminals. "In India, having an Incident Response team saved an organisation an average of 1,077 INR per compromised record. In addition, following some of the security basics will also help organizations stay ahead of threats targeting their valuable information, “he added.
Kartik Shahani, Integrated Security Leader, IBM
India/South Asia further observed," Security for regulatory compliance as in case of banking and finance see faster adoption of new technology as a business requirement. Manufacturing and pharma are adopting security mainly to protect IP and thus security is lacking over there. We don't know if the budgets will increase but awareness will certainly increase.”
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU