iMCO: Amazon Alexa-powered smartwatch compatible with both iOS and Android

The watch is dust and water resistant and boasts stainless steel case body, AMOLED full-circle display, a 1GB RAM, and 8 GB flash memory. Available exclusively on Yerha.com, the iMCO Watch comes in two colour variants -- mineral silver and carbon black – and carries a decent price tag of Rs 13,900.
The watch offers an intuitive chronological watch-like user interface that allows quick access to different watch apps using your fingertips. The gadget is compatible with both iPhone (iOS v9.0 and above) and Android phones (v5.0 and above).
The watch offers several features, including alarm, alternative time zone, calendar, music Bluetooth control, notifications, step counter, heart rate monitor, stopwatch, timer, weather, speed dial, and If-This-Then-That (IFTTT) integration.
Harnessing the power of Amazon’s Alexa, the gadget offers an intelligent, voice-activated personal assistant that leverages cutting-edge technology compatible with Amazon Echo, Echo Dot speakers and IFTTT on-board. You can personalise and configure the watch with ‘IF App Containers’ to perform virtually any action.
Manikant Jain, CEO of Yerha.com, said: “With iMCO, we continue to offer diverse and unique tech gadgets that enhance the lifestyles of modern-day consumers. This is not just another timepiece addition to our product category but a brilliant smartwatch. The elegant design, clubbed with smart capabilities and one-of-its-kind Alexa-enabled feature, makes this watch simply irresistible.”
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU