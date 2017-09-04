In relief to over 30,000 homebuyers, SC stays Jaypee insolvency proceedings

The Supreme Court has stayed the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT's) order initiating proceedings against Noida-based The decision comes as a relief to over 30,000 homebuyers whose position became ambiguous after the August 9 order as their status was unclear under the and code.

Though the regulator issued a new form, it was not clear where the homebuyers would stand in the waterfall of payments.

The order came on a writ petition filed by Chitra Sharma, a homebuyer who had purchased a flat from the debt-ridden company. The court has issued a notice to all parties, including the company, Noida Authority, and Uttar Pradesh government, and set the next hearing for October.

Speaking to Business Standard earlier, Aishwarya Sinha, who is representing Sharma, had said that the petitioner was questioning the constitutional validity of the code since it did not recognise the rights of the homebuyers and sought harmonious construction with other recent laws such as the Real Estate Regulation And Development Act (RERA), which protected the rights of homebuyers.