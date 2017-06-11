India Cements is repositioning itself to meet new demands of industry

Market expansion, exports and specialty cements are at the heart of the company's repositioning

Market expansion, exports and specialty cements are at the heart of the company's repositioning

India Cements Ltd is repositioning itself to meet modern-day requirements of the industry, with focus on market expansion, exports and specialty cements as key strategies based on its belief that the category has transformed from a commodity business into one driven by brand and quality. With consolidation of capacity and intense competition in the marketplace, cost leadership is going to be the biggest differentiator, says company vice-chairman N Srinivasan. As one of the leading players, India Cements has to remain strong and efficient to enjoy a command over the market ...

T E Narasimhan