Indian IT's job generation target under cloud

India’s (IT) could significantly fall short of its targeted generation of 130,000-150,000 new jobs this year as large such as Cognizant, Infosys, and (TechM) shed people to embrace and focus on productivity of the workforce.

The National Association of Software and Services (Nasscom), the software lobby, had estimated that 130,000-150,000 jobs would be created even as it forecast a lower growth of 7-8 per cent this year.

“We don’t give guidance for employment, but we did give some estimates. There it could be a question,” said President R Chandrashekhar in an interview. “For revenue forecast of 7-8 per cent done in June, we will be very much on target.”

US-based IT services firm shed 5,100 jobs in the past six months, while has seen a workforce drop of 1,527 people in the same period. TechM, the fifth-largest software services firm, had shed 2,958 jobs as it optimised workforce to improve margins.

“We are looking at increasing productivity through a number of measures and relative reduction of manpower. As we go forward, the same quantum of work with lesser manpower is the goal,” said Vineet Nayyar, TechM Vice-Chairman, in an interview.

Both and HCL Tech added people during the period. But the pace of job generation has slowed as IT firms look at to do testing and first and second-level maintenance jobs, as customers demand higher productivity for lower costs.

The IT is facing its toughest time in a decade. The technology shift is forcing large corporate houses and banks to cut IT budgets on traditional outsourcing and focus on digital and cloud, where they look to get more value for the money they spend.

“Big changes that have happened is a onetime correction because of too many disruptions, and had to eliminate their bench overnight, shift to digital, and get their people skills,” said Chandrashekhar.

At the same time, global customers who are investing in newer areas such as digital, analytics and cloud are building their own teams in India as against outsourcing to large Indian and global players.