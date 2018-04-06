JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

British investor Apax Partners to acquire Healthium MedTech for $350 mn
Business Standard

Italy's Enel wins 1st green energy tender in India and plans to grow ahead

The state-controlled utility said it would be investing more than $290 million to build the plant

Reuters  |  MILAN 

Enel
Enel (Photo: Reuters)

Italy's biggest utility Enel said on Friday it had won its first green energy tender in India and planned to expand further in the country.

Enel, one of Europe's biggest renewable energy players, said it had won the right to sign a 25-year energy supply contract for a 285 megawatt wind power farm in the state of Gujarat.

The state-controlled utility said it would be investing more than $290 million to build the plant.

Antonio Cammisecra, head of Enel's Green Power division, said the company considered India a strategic country.

"We are planning to expand further in India which will also serve as a platform for growth throughout the overall Asia Pacific region," he said.
First Published: Fri, April 06 2018. 15:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements