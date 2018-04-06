Italy's Enel wins 1st green energy tender in India and plans to grow ahead

Italy's biggest utility said on Friday it had won its first green tender in and planned to expand further in the country.

Enel, one of Europe's biggest renewable players, said it had won the right to sign a 25-year supply contract for a 285 megawatt wind power farm in the state of

The state-controlled utility said it would be investing more than $290 million to build the plant.

Antonio Cammisecra, of Enel's Green Power division, said the company considered a strategic country.

"We are planning to expand further in which will also serve as a platform for growth throughout the overall region," he said.