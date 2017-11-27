ITC lines up Rs 10,000-cr investment to boost food processing business

-
Company CEO Sanjiv Puri said most of the allotment will be in West Bengal.
This is part of the company's planned Rs 25,000-crore investment package, which it has planned to invest in 65 projects, including 20 integrated factories for consumer goods across the country.
"The biggest headroom to grow is in the FMCG space as our internal capabilities can be leveraged there. We will look at newer areas as we go along," Puri said on the sidelines of Horasis Asia 2017 event.
However, he did not mention the categories under the FMCG space that his company will expand into.
Recently, ITC forayed into the food and vegetable segment with its Farmland brand of low sugar potatoes. In the past, it has also entered the seafood and juice segments.
"Nearly 68 per cent of our revenues are non-tobacco; 80 per cent of our capital employed is in the non-tobacco sectors and 90 per cent of our employees are in the non-tobacco areas", Puri said.
By 2030, the company has targeted a revenue of Rs 1,00,000 crore, out of which, FMCG is expected to be one of the biggest contributors.
Puri said with taxation going up in the legal cigarettes business, the legal trade in the country continues to face stress as the consumption of illicit cigarette is on the rise.
"The biggest challenge for the cigarette industry continues to be the issue of illegal trade, which accounts for 23 per cent of the total industry. We are amongst the fastest-growing countries for illicit cigarettes. Further, a report by Ficci shows that the exchequer loses Rs 9,000 crore worth of revenue annually," he added.
He said the consumption of cigarettes in the country is not getting affected on account of increased taxes, which thereby increases the prices of legal cigarettes.
Earlier, in July, ITC hiked prices of its cigarettes by 5-7 per cent across brands to make up for higher taxes post the goods and services tax (GST) rollout. Analysts said it has impacted the company's sales volumes but is likely to recover in the second half of the current financial year.
"The losers in this process are farmers, government and Indian manufacturers. It is a big challenge to the industry and we believe that a moderate form of taxation could help the industry fight this menace," Puri said.
