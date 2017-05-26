ITC Q4 net rises marginally to Rs 2,669 cr

Diversified consumer company Ltd posted a 1% growth in March-quarter profit as its biggest segment, cigarettes, witnessed growth in sales.

Profit rose marginally to Rs 2,669 crore ($413.93 million) in the fourth quarter ended March 31, from Rs 2,647 crore a year earlier, the conglomerate said on Friday.

ITC, country's biggest cigarette maker, said from cigarettes rose about 8% to Rs 8,955 crore.