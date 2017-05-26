Company
Business Standard

ITC Q4 net rises marginally to Rs 2,669 cr

Revenue rises 8% to Rs 8,955 cr

Reuters 

A man talks on his mobile phone as he walks past an ITC office building in Kolkata. Photo: Reuters

Diversified consumer company ITC Ltd posted a 1% growth in March-quarter profit as its biggest segment, cigarettes, witnessed growth in sales.

Profit rose marginally to Rs 2,669 crore ($413.93 million) in the fourth quarter ended March 31, from Rs 2,647 crore a year earlier, the conglomerate said on Friday. 

ITC, country's biggest cigarette maker, said revenue from cigarettes rose about 8% to Rs 8,955 crore.

