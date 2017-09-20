IUC cut a boost for Reliance Industries

The Telecom Regulatory Authority’s (Trai’s) decision to cut the interconnection usage charge (IUC) by 57 per cent from October 1 and to nil from the 2020 boosted the Street sentiment towards Reliance Industries (RIL). The RIL stock hit a new high of Rs 872.10, following expectations of better prospects of its telecom venture, Jio. Although analysts had expected IUC charges to be revised from the current 14 paise to seven paise per minute, Trai reduced it to six paise. This should bring down costs for Jio. Motilal Oswal Securities estimates IUC cost savings of Rs ...