Jeep launches Compass SUV at Rs 14.95 lakh

Tata Motors readies to enter compact SUV segment with Nexon
Shubham Parashar  |  Mumbai 

Jeep Compass (Photo: Twitter)
Jeep on Monday launched the third product in its line-up, the Compass starting at an ex-showroom price of Rs 14.95 lakh in Delhi. The price tag makes Compass the most affordable jeep in India. Top 4WD variant of the Compass has been priced at Rs 20.65 lakh.

Compass is available with two engine options, a 2.0 Liter Multijet Turbo-Diesel and a 1.4 Liter Multi-Air Petrol. While the diesel variant comes with a 6-speed manual transmission, the petrol variant has 7-speed automatic transmission. “Compass is a global product and not just India-specific. We cannot compromise on quality and it meets all global safety standards ,” saif Kevyn Flynn, President and MD, FCA India. Jeep Compass comes equipped with over 50 active and passive safety features.

Till date, Jeep has received over 5000 bookings for the Compass. “Analysing our pre-booking numbers we need to prioritise the diesel manual transmission variants. We will deliver petrol automatic closer to Diwali,” Kevin added.

The company also said that they will be targeting expansion in key markets to sell the Compass. Kevin said that they plan to expand to a total of 60 dealership outlets from the current 50 ones. 

