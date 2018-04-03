Jet Airways finalises deal for 75 Boeing 737 Max planes worth $8.7 bn

has finalised an $8.7-billion deal to acquire 75 737 MAX planes as the airline plans to launch new routes and grow its market share.

The Mumbai-headquartered airline and signed a purchase contract last week. With the latest deal, will have 150 737 MAX planes on order.

has a fleet of 120 planes, which include a mix of narrow-body 737s, turbo-prop ATRs and wide-body Airbus A330s and 777s. The airline has 83 737s, which it uses on domestic and short-haul overseas routes.

Over the last few years, the airline's capacity induction had been modest in comparison with its peers, resulting in a decline in its market share. New orders will enable to strengthen its position.

As of February 2018, had a domestic market share of 16.6 per cent.

and did not respond to e-mail queries. A formal announcement regarding the deal has not been made yet.

A single 737 MAX-8 plane is priced at $ 117.1 million, and Jet Airways' deal for 75 planes could be valued at over $8.7 billion. Typically, airlines secure large discounts from aircraft manufacturers and the actual purchase cost could be much lower. The airline is expected to finance the acquisition through the sale and lease-back mode. Deliveries from last week's order are expected from 2020, according to a source.

Last month, the airline's chief executive officer had told reporters the carrier hoped to conclude a deal with one of the aircraft manufacturers by the end of March.

At the Dubai air show in November 2015, announced its first order of 75 737 MAX planes. The first lot, which the airline will receive from June, will largely serve as replacements for planes that will be returned to lessors after the end of lease.

The latest order is also in line with aviation consultancy CAPA's expectations. " is expected to order 75 narrow-body planes and make a decision on wide-body planes, including the 10 787s on order that have been deferred," said in its annual outlook in February.

In 2018-19, will be making a net addition of eight 737 planes and all of those will be the MAX variant.

Apart from 20 per cent higher fuel efficiency, the MAX variant, which is Boeing's response to the Airbus A320Neo, has the ability to operate longer flights than the standard 737 planes in service. The MAX aircraft has a range of around seven hours, compared with 5.5 hours of the 737s in service in India.

is planning Mumbai-Nairobi and Bengaluru-Hong Kong flights with the 737 MAX planes in its winter schedule, along with capacity expansion on domestic routes.

SpiceJet, which is also a customer, has 155 737 MAX planes on order and options to acquire another 50. SpiceJet expected its first 737 MAX delivery in August and planned to induct another 14 planes by next March, the airline's chairman, Ajay Singh, told journalists last month.