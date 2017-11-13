Jindal Stainless to focus on speciality sector for steel usage

As part of its expansion strategy, is planning to enter the unconventional areas of steel use — defence, nuclear, aerospace and long products.

The company wants to enter high-margin segments with the available capacity. Currently, it has a production capacity of 1.6-1.8 million tonne with a market share of 45 per cent.

“We want to move into the speciality steel segment, which is into defence, by supplying raw material and not manufacture equipment as such. We also want to venture into long products and aerospace,” vice chairman told Business Standard in an interview.

The company is also supplying steel to a fusion project in France for ITER plant. ITER, meaning the way in Latin, is an experimental Fusion Reactor being constructed presently at Cadarache, in the South of France.

Jindal said the company had to meet stringent quality standards mandatory for the highly sensitive defence and aerospace sectors.

The company has two plants in in and Jajapur in Odisha. In March, it had signed a license agreement with (DRDO) for manufacturing high nitrogen steel (HNS) for armour applications at its plant.

will commercially manufacture high nitrogen steel for the defence sector under the transfer of technology from The use of HNS will replace the existing import of Rolled Homogenous Armour (RHA), thereby resulting in improved cost efficiency in material acquisition for armour applications by 50 per cent, the company said in a statement.

High Nitrogen Steel (HNS) is corrosion resistant and provides exceptional ballistic/blast protection than the existing material at a much reduced thickness along with longevity which increases the fuel and mass efficiency.

HNS has potential application in all armoured vehicles including Infantry Combat Vehicle (ICV), Light Speciality Vehicle (LSV), Light Armoured Multipurpose Vehicle (LAMV), Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV), Main Battle Tank (MBT), Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRCV), Aviation and Naval systems. JSHL is also working to produce additional variants of HNS with enhanced blast and ballistic protection to cater to niche requirements of the Indian Defence sector.

Besides, the company also intends to focus more on better capacity utilisation. “We have now reached the level of 80-85 per cent capacity and hopefully by March 2018 we should be able to reach 90 per cent level,” Jindal said.

He added, the company would reach full capacity utilisation and then look at expansion, which would be first in the cold rolling side of stainless steel. However, the proposal was at the drawing board stage and would be fructified by the end of this fiscal.

Reduction of debt was another prime concern area for the company which had a total debt of Rs 8,500 crore in 2015. “We split the company into two entities and therefore reduced the debt to almost Rs 2,500 crore in Ltd (JSL) and similar amount in (Hisar) Ltd. The debt structuring process would be complete by the end of the current financial year (2017-18),” Jindal said.

(Hisar) Ltd posted a 73 per cent jump in its profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 92 crore for the quarter ended September 30. The company had clocked Rs 53 crore profit after tax for the same quarter in the previous year. During the July-September quarter, total income of the company rose to Rs 2,375.57 crore from Rs 1,717.80 crore in the year-ago period.

The company also sees business opportunity in the expansion of metro services across the country and renovation and modernisation of Indian Railways throws open business opportunity for the company as it expects 20-25 per cent of its revenues to come from metro rail and railways segment in the next two to three years.