Jio extends Prime offer for existing users for 12 months at no extra cost

Reliance Infocomm (Jio) said on Friday that it is going to continue its Prime membership to existing prime members at no extra cost. For new users, the Prime Membership will continue to be available at an annual membership fees of Rs 99.

"All PRIME members who have subscribed to the exclusive membership benefits till 31st March 2018 will get another year of complimentary PRIME benefits at NO additional fee," said in a statement.

To avail the benefit the existing subscribers need to express interest to get complimentary membership for the next 12 months through MyJio app.

At present, there are over 175 million Prime members.

" deeply values its loyal PRIME members and will continue to deliver additional benefits and superior value to these founding members," the company said.

had started the loyalty program last April and its time line was to expire on March 31.

The customers who subscribe to the plan received subsidised and additional benefits. Apart from the call and data benefits, users also receive access to all the apps and content.